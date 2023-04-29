Hyderabad on orange alert as IMD warns of heavy rain, gusty winds

According to the IMD, the impact of the alert is expected to be significant, with water pooling on roads and low-lying areas in many places

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:54 PM, Sat - 29 April 23

Photo: Surya Sridhar

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department – Hyderabad (IMD-H) has issued an orange alert for Hyderabad on Sunday, warning of heavy rainfall and strong gusts of winds in the city.

The forecast for the day includes a generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rain or thundershowers at times, with intense spells accompanied by gusty winds of 40-50 kmph.

According to the IMD, the impact of the alert is expected to be significant, with water pooling on roads and low-lying areas in many places.

Traffic congestion is likely to occur in most locations due to the wet and slippery roads, and there is a risk of falling trees. The IMD has warned of electricity, water, and other social disturbances for a few hours, along with drainage clogging.

Also Read Hyderabad wakes up to intense morning thunderstorm as heavy rains lash city