Cyient, SR University join hands to advance additive manufacturing

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based digital engineering and technology solutions company Cyient has signed an MoU with Warangal-based SR University. As part of this collaboration, Cyient will help SR University in developing an industry-oriented curriculum focused on advanced manufacturing systems.

This will help reduce the skill gap between the need and availability of resources trained in areas such as design for additive manufacturing (also known as 3D printing), Cyient said in a statement.

Cyient has been promoting and using additive manufacturing technology and has established polymer and metal additive manufacturing facilities in India and in the US.

The company has worked with marquee clients in aerospace and defence, medical technology, energy, industrial, and transportation segments to deliver functionally superior additively manufactured parts with applications in tooling, reverse engineering, and obsolescence management.

In the past year, Cyient has trained over 100 associates in design for additive manufacturing through its comprehensive internal training programme. The company will share its expertise in the field to further faculty and student research at SR University.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajendra Velagapudi, senior vice president, Cyient said, “We will develop industry-ready engineers with the capabilities in additive manufacturing to build cutting-edge solutions. This will help position India as a leader in additive manufacturing talent as companies across the world embark on a journey of digital transformation and adopt additive manufacturing as a key portion of their supply chains.”

Furthermore, Cyient will look to its academic partners such as SR University to lead innovation through industry-aligned research and development in the field of advanced materials, design, and process controls.

“Advanced manufacturing tools like digital manufacturing, flexible automation, additive manufacturing, and autonomous robots have the greatest potential to influence the manufacturing landscape in increasing the productivity and can boost innovation too to create and develop new kinds of products economically,” said Dr G R C Reddy, vice chancellor, SR University.

“The need of the hour is strategic partnerships that synergistically integrate the research-driven culture of academia with the innovation-driven environment of the industry. This partnership is a step in that direction by us,” said Sreedevi Devireddy, member, Board of Management, SR University.

