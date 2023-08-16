Cyrus Broacha to soon reveal the reason he left the ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2 House’

Finally, he has decided that enough is enough and it is time he reveals the real reason, putting to rest all gossip and speculation once and for all.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:39 PM, Wed - 16 August 23

Hyderabad: Actor Cyrus Broacha today posted a video on his Instagram profile sharing how he is being plagued by questions from fans and followers on why he decided to walk out of the ‘House’, making a reference to his dramatic exit from popular reality series ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2′. He adds how there has been much speculation around why he really left and he has been asked this question by many.

Finally, he has decided that enough is enough and it is time he reveals the real reason, putting to rest all gossip and speculation once and for all. Earlier today, he posted a reel on Instagram to finally address the hoo ha around his exit from the much-talked about show. Well, he hasn’t yet told us, but has promised to reveal it soon, and urged fans to be patient.

He started the video saying, “All that is being discussed about me is lies!”

“Some are saying this, some are saying that and everybody keeps asking me why I did it? Why did I leave? And it’s not very clear. So, finally, I decided enough is enough. My family told me I have to answer these questions. There is something and I want to share that with you but the time is not right. So stay tuned, that reason will come to you soon,” Cyrus shared in his short cryptic video.

His followers immediately engaged on his post with comments, stating “Sure thing Brocha, will wait!!”, “Will stand by you”, “We shall wait”, “We are here for you” and more.

Will all rumours and murmurs finally be put to rest? Will fans and the public have the answers they seek? Well, Cyrus has promised to let us in on this secret very soon. So, let’s stay tuned and keep watching his Instagram closely.

‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ is the digital version of popular reality series ‘Bigg Boss’, and the second season of this entertaining reality digital series premiered on June 17 this year. This season concluded on Aug 14 and amidst much fanfare, Elvish Yadav was declared the winner of this season. As winner, he received Rs 25 lakh, the coveted trophy and stockpiled groceries.