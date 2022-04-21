Daawat-E-Ramzan brings fashion, food and family time together

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:06 PM, Thu - 21 April 22

Hyderabad: Ramzan shopping is set to be an enthralling, fun and exciting experience with ‘Daawat-E-Ramzan’, which presents one of the most creative and biggest shopping extravaganzas — ‘Ramzan Shopping Night Bazaar’.

It is hosted by acclaimed entrepreneur and sister of the famous tennis champion Sania Mirza, Anam Mirza, along with her cricketer-lawyer husband Asaduddin Mohd, son of former Indian cricket team captain Azharuddin Mohd.

‘Daawat -E Ramzan’ is set to simplify and make Ramzan shopping experience more unique and exciting with its wide spread of food stalls, designer and fashion wear stalls and more.

Magnets Infra — incorporated in 2017 by Mohammed Abdul Subhan and is one of the fastest growing entities in the realty sector with a strong presence in Hyderabad — is the presenting partner of ‘Daawat-E-Ramzan’.

Abraar Baquery, the managing partner at The Vintage Palace which is the venue partner of ‘Daawat-E-Ramzan’, is thrilled to associate with Magnets Infra for this one-of-a-kind event. “We would like to invite everyone to bring your friends and family to this event spanning over 14 days to have a wonderful time,” says Baquery.

Following the trend of starting early evening and going on till the wee hours of the morning, this festival will resonate the glitter of bangles, the aroma of Haleem, the flavour of Irani chai and the sheen of mehendi amongst a multitude of stalls and a frenzy of shoppers. “I am a Hyderabadi by heart and Ramadan is everyone’s favourite time of the year. I’ve always hosted fashion exhibitions but I am really looking forward to organising an authentic experience that showcases the true essence of what this month is all about — good food, family time and counting our blessings! It also makes me very happy that I can bring fashion and food from the heart of Old City to this part of town,” says Anam Mirza.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .