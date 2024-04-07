Ramzan shopping fever hits peak at Charminar

By Asif Yar Khan Published Date - 7 April 2024, 11:16 PM

Hyderabad: The Ramzan shopping at Charminar reached its crescendo with the Eid ul Fitr scheduled later this week. People from across the country are visiting the old city to get a feel of the Ramzan month ambiance that prevails in and around a 3 km radius of the historic monument.

In the last two days, shoppers and tourists thronged the shops and roadside stalls to buy the merchandise sold coinciding with the Eid ul Fitr and taking breaks, trooped into eateries, restaurants, and food stalls to relish the Ramzan delicacies.

The eateries selling ‘sheek kebab’, ‘pathar ka ghosth’, ‘kheema and chicken rolls’, and the popular haleem reported brisk business. “On Saturdays tourists drop in to enjoy the weekend here.

With Ramzan month, it is like a double bonanza for them as many purchase clothes and articles besides having some lip-smacking food,” said Syed Junaid, a food stall owner at Hussainialam.

The small roadside stalls and hawkers selling imitation jewellery, crockery, watches, kitchenware, bed sheets, apparel, skull caps, handbags etc., have been reporting good business.

“In the last one week, smaller stalls are crowded because people who get Ramzan donations come and make the purchases

. The merchandise is of good quality and sold at a cheaper price,” said Zahed Khan, a hawker.

The police on their part increased the patrolling and deployed plainclothes policemen to curb women harassment instances.