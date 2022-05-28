| Dads Reaction To His Son Making It To Forbes List Is Winning Internet

Dad’s reaction to his son making it to Forbes list is winning internet

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 06:40 PM, Sat - 28 May 22

Hyderabad: Growing up in a desi household, have you ever felt that you could be appreciated a little better for your achievements? Well, you are wrong if you think you are the only one feeling this way. A similar thing has happened to this Twitter user named Harish Uthayakumar.

Harish, co-founder of Bluelearn and YouTuber, was named to Forbes magazine’s 30 under 30 list. As he shared the exciting news with his father via Whatsapp, the reply he recieved is one that many of us are all too familiar with.

Harish’s father responded with thumbs up emoji and was rather interested in knowing whether he had lunch.

“Drop some likes in the chat,” Harish wrote in the caption along with a screenshot of the conversation he had with his father.

Drop some 👍 in the chat pic.twitter.com/O537xv9DJ0 — Harish Uthayakumar (@curiousharish) May 27, 2022

Netizens called it the ‘peak desi dad behaviour’ and shared their experiences with their fathers in the comments.

Literally every Dad’s keyboard be like pic.twitter.com/068VKswr9b — Ashish Mohite (@asheeesh_) May 27, 2022

Yeh sab theek hain but Sharma ji ka ladka TCS me job kar raha 👍👍 — Vineet (@Vynyth) May 27, 2022

Government job 👌👌

Anything else 👍👍 — Ratan chahar⚡ (@Ratan_chahar) May 27, 2022