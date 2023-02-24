Tamil Nadu MP praises Telangana Govt for Buddhavanam

Published Date - 07:11 PM, Fri - 24 February 23

Nalgonda: Lok Sabha MP from Chidambaram, Tamil Nadu Dr. Tholkappiyan Thirumavalavan on Friday visited Buddhavanam, an unique Buddhist Heritage Theme Park, at Nagarjuna Sagar and lauded the Telangana government for developing a world class Buddhist tourist destination.

Buddhavanam Project Special Officer Mallepalli Laxmaiah said Dr. Thirumavalavan toured all the segments of Buddhavanam and was impressed by the the Buddhist sculptures and the one of its kind virtual sky effect created using German technology. He said the theme parks with the stunning location amidst greenery and huge water body was truly unique.

Laxmaiah, who showed the MP around, also briefed him on the concept and special attractions such as Buddha Charithavanam, Jatakavanam, Dhyanavanam and Stupavanam, including the entrance plaza which has an octagonal Dharma Chakra column.