Dalai Lama’s video asking young boy to “suck his tongue” causes furore

The Buddhist monk planted a kiss on the boy’s lips. He was then seen sticking his tongue out and asked the child to suck it, triggering angry reactions from netizens

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:21 PM, Sun - 9 April 23

Hyderabad: A viral video showing the Buddhist leader Dalai Lama kissing a child on his lips and then asking him to “suck his tongue” has caused a massive furore online with many calling out the act ‘disgusting’.

In the video, the Buddhist monk was seen planting a kiss on the boy’s lips when he leaned in to pay respect to the spiritual leader. He was then seen sticking his tongue out and asking the child to suck it. “Can you suck my tongue,” he is heard asking the young kid.

The clip was shared on Twitter. “Pedo-Dalai Lama kissed an Indian boy at a Buddhist event and even tried to touch his tongue, the boy then resisted. What a disgusting scene. In the video published on the “official” networks, the scene was obviously cut… as if by magic! (sic),” the caption read.

Pedo-Dalai Lama kissed an Indian boy at a Buddhist event and even tried to touch his tongue, the boy then resisted. What a disgusting scene 🤮 In the video published on the “official” networks, the scene was obviously cut… as if by magic! pic.twitter.com/e1WyoteuGD — Ÿyñē Sùn (@NiSiv4) April 8, 2023

The video has triggered several angry reactions from netizens. “This is so disgusting, if he’s not Dalai Lama, he would’ve been charged as a child molester already? (sic),” read a comment. “What am I seeing? Is this Dalai Lama? Needs to be arrested for pedophilia. Disgusting (sic),” tweeted another user.

This is gross. In many countries, he’d have been in jail by nowhttps://t.co/ugRG2pVlFO — Yeh Log ! (@yehlog) April 9, 2023

What is the world turning into🤮🤮 https://t.co/On8HyTqIjm — Muh’d Siraj Yakubu (@sirajmsy) April 9, 2023

Previously, the Dalai Lama provoked outrage for his statements made in an interview with the British broadcaster aired in 2019. In the interview, the controversial monk stated that if his successor were to be a woman, she should have to be “attractive”. The comments drew widespread ire around the world, for which he later apologised.