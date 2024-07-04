Man murdered by wife and mother-in law in Ranga Reddy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 4 July 2024, 09:47 PM

Hyderabad: A man was allegedly murdered by his wife and mother–in–law at Kandukur mandal of Ranga Reddy district on Wednesday night.

Paramesh (37), a farmer and native of Nalgonda district was married to Swapna, a resident of Kandukur mandal, around 12 years. Since the time of marriage, there were frequent quarrels between the couple over petty issues.

Due to it Swapna, recently came to her mother Sukhamma’s house at Kandukur and is staying there. Paramesh occasionally visited his wife and met her. However, Swapna was feeling disturbed due to the visit of Paramesh and asked him not to come.

On Wednesday afternoon, an infuriated Paramesh came and picked up a quarrel with Swapna asking her to take divorce. “Presuming that Paramesh will not mend his way, Swapna and Sukhamma planned to eliminate Paramesh and waited for an opportunity. On Wednesday night, when he came home in an inebriated condition, they hit the man with sticks leading to his death. Later, they took the body and dumped it at village outskirts,” said Kandukur Inspector, Seetaram.

The villagers noticed the body lying on the road and informed the police about it. The police then reached the spot and identified the man. The body was shifted to Osmania General Hospital mortuary for post-mortem. A case is registered.