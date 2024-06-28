Hyderabad: Ex-Indian Army jawan jailed for raping minor

P Sridharan (59), a retired gunner from the Indian Army was sentenced for 20 years rigourous imprisonment in the rape case of a minor girl reported in 2017 by a special court on Friday

Hyderabad: A special court in the city on Friday sentenced a retired Indian Army jawan for 20 years rigourous imprisonment in the rape case of a minor girl reported at Market police station in 2017. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on him.

The convicted person identified as P.Sridharan (59), a retired gunner from the Indian Army from Yapral, forcibly took the minor girl who was returning from the tailoring class, on his motorcycle.

He took her to a hotel room and raped her several times by confinement. He later dropped her on the Secunderabad railway station road and fled from the spot. Sridharan, threatened to kill her if she told about him to anyone.

After reached the orphanage where she stayed, the girl shared the ordeal with a health worker. Based on the victim’s complaint, the Market police booked a case and arrested Sridharan.