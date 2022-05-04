Dalit Bandhu aims for self-reliance, empowerment of dalits: KTR

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:21 PM, Wed - 4 May 22

File Photo: KT Rama Rao

Rajanna-Sircilla: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao has informed that state government was implementing Dalit Bandhu scheme for the self-reliance and empowerment of dalits, who were facing social discrimination and suppression for centuries together. The minister laid foundation for a rice mill being constructed under Dalit Bandhu scheme near Akkapalli of Yellareddypet mandal on Wednesday. Three beneficiaries from Padira village have decided to establish rice mill with the amount sanctioned under Dalit Badhu scheme.

Speaking on the occasion, Rama Rao said that after a long debate and wide consultations with intellectuals, the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has designed Dalit Bandhu scheme for economic empowerment of dalits. It was not a scheme designed to get political mileage. Though a number of schemes were implemented for the welfare of dalits during the last 60 years, there was no change in the lives of a majority of dalits. Dalit bandhu is the only scheme, under which the beneficiaries were being provided Rs 10 lakh without any bank guarantee.

Minister advised dalits to utilize the scheme for their growth without disappointing the aspirations of the Chief Minister. Besides growing to owner positions from labourers, dalilts should emerge as successful businessmen. Later, the Minister took part in swearing in ceremony of CESS executive council in Sircilla, Yellamma Siddagoni in Venkatapur of Yellareddypet mandal, laid foundation for petrol bunk in Padira and other programmes.

Manakondur MLA and cultural council chairman Rasamai Balkishan, ZP chairperson N Aruna, Choppadandi MLA Sunke Ravishankar and others were present.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .