Dalit Bandhu is not just welfare scheme but a movement: Harish Rao

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:50 PM, Fri - 5 August 22

Finance Minister T Harish Rao is tasting Junnu presented by Dalit Bandhu beneficiaries at his office in Hyderabad on Friday.

Medak: Finance Minister T Harish Rao has hailed the Dalit Bandhu scheme as a movement, not just a welfare scheme since it will uplift the backward Dalits financially. Talking to the beneficiaries from Andole Assembly Constituency, who met him at his office in Hyderabad, Harish Rao said that the clouds were cleared on Dalit Bandhu as beneficiaries have become self-dependent financially.

The beneficiaries from Buddaipally village of Alladurgam, who set up dairy units utilising the Dalit Bandhu grant, have presented cheese to Harish Rao to mark the one-year of Dalit Bandhu launching by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao in Vasalamarri village of Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district. They exchanged the cheese with Harish Rao. The beneficiaries said that several buffaloes bought by them had started giving milk as they had yeaned.

The beneficiaries said that they have made the cheese with the same milk. Rao said that no State government or Indian government had come up with such a wonderful scheme to empower Dalits in independent India during the last seven and a half decades. He further said that the Telangana government has given reservations in DIET, and Sanitation contractors besides providing reservations in allotment of wineshops. The Minister said that the Telangana government will give Dalit Bandhu to all the eligible Dalits in a phased manner.

Speaking on the occasion Andole MLA Chanti Kranthi Kiran hailed the Chief Minister for making the Dalits financially strong by launching the scheme. The MLA said that the community will remain indebted to Chandrashekhar Rao and Telangana Rashtra Samithi Party forever.