Dalit Bandhu scheme a social revolution: Jagadish Reddy

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:31 PM, Thu - 28 July 22

Nalgonda: Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy on Thursday termed Dalit Bandhu scheme a social revolution in welfare of dalits in the state. Distributing the units (tractors and trucks) of Dalit Bandhu scheme to 96 beneficiaries at a programme held at Haliya, Jagadish Reddy said that the successive government has shown neglect in removing the social inequalities in the country after independence. Some social evils and inequalities were still continuing in the country even after completion of 75 years of the independence to the country.

He opined that the Dalit Bandhu scheme, the brainchild of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was an effort to remove socio-economic inequalities in the society. It was already showing change in the lives of the dalits, who covered under the scheme, he added. He said that officials and elected representatives should work in coordination for implementation of Dalit Bandhu scheme.

He suggested the Dalit Bandhu beneficiaries to select the business of kirana shops, milk centres and others, which would give more income than commercial vehicles. He informed that 2000 dalits would be selected as beneficiaries of the scheme from each assembly constituency for this year. Dalits should strive to achieve financial growth and stand on their legs by utilizing the scheme. Then only, the dream of the Chief Minister on development of dalits would turn into reality, he added.

He pointed out that Dalit Bandhu has become a role model to the entire country in welfare of dalits. He exuded confidence that Dalit Bandhu would stand as a mile stone in making Telangana as a model state in the country. The district Collector Rahul Sharma, Nagarjuna Sagar MLA Nomula Bhagath and MLC M Koti Reddy were also attended the programme.