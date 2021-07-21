Dalit Bandhu Scheme: KCR takes on opposition parties

Says these parties will continue to criticise TRS notwithstanding the progress made in State

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Wednesday took on the opposition for levelling allegations against him that the launch of Telangana Dalit Bandhu scheme aimed at benefitting Dalits was politically motivated.

“If I was selfish as Opposition parties allege, I would have launched the scheme in Gajwel constituency rather than Huzurabad,” he said, adding that erstwhile Karimnagar district had a sentimental value in his life since he had organised Telangana Simhagarjana marking the launch of the Statehood movement apart from successful schemes like Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bima.

The Chief Minister said the State government was implementing every scheme after brainstorming on each aspect for several days and months. “We cannot afford to commit mistakes in our attempts to implement welfare and developmental schemes as Telangana is a new State,” he said. He pointed out that the State had overcome several hurdles and was resolving them in a phased manner to progress further. He pointed out that there were no power cuts or farmers’ and weavers’ suicides in Telangana now. “This was a regular phenomenon in undivided Andhra Pradesh,” he added.

Chandrashekhar Rao said Telangana had surpassed Andhra Pradesh and other States in paddy production with over three crore tonnes of yield in the last fiscal. Besides being the State with largest per capita use of power, Telangana was also number one in sheep population in the country. He said the Opposition parties will continue to criticise the ruling TRS notwithstanding the progress made in the State. He vowed that he would make every person in Telangana feel proud about the State by placing it on the fast track of development and welfare.

CM pays tribute to poet Dasarathi

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said Telangana was moving ahead with the spirit instilled by renowned poet late Dasarathi Krishnamacharya through his words ‘Naa Telangana, Koti Rathanala Veena’, and brought one crore acres under cultivation. The Chief Minister paid rich tributes to the poet on the occasion of the latter’s 97th birth anniversary.

He lauded the literary giant for introducing literary traditions of ghazals and rubai from Urdu and Parsi into Telugu and paving way for Telangana’s unique Ganga Jamuni Tehzeeb.

Rao said the State government was officially celebrating the birth anniversary of late Dasarathi Krishnamacharya and honouring the literary personalities of Telangana by setting up the Dasarathi Sahitya Puraskar also known as Dasarathi Krishnamacharya award. He congratulated Dr Elluri Shivareddy, former vice-chancellor of Telugu University, upon receiving the award for the year 2021.

