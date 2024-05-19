Dalit hamali assaulted by followers of MLA in Mancherial

By Telangana Today Published Date - 19 May 2024, 06:26 PM

Mancherial: Family members of Satharaji Mallesh, a Dalit hamali, alleged that followers of MLA Premsagar Rao assaulted him with knives and axes accusing him of supporting the BRS at Pathamamidipalli village in Dandepalli mandal.

Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, they said Mallesh sustained serious injuries and was battling for life at a hospital. They alleged that local police were not responding to a complaint lodged by them with regard to the assault. They regretted that the followers targeted Mallesh by making baseless allegations against him. They sought justice for him.

When asked, Dandepalli Sub-Inspector N Swarup Raj said a case was registered against four persons of the village, based on a complaint received from Mallesh on Saturday. He stated that investigations were already taken up.