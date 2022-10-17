Dalits stage protest at Karimnagar Collectorate office

Published: Updated On - 08:00 PM, Mon - 17 October 22

Dalits staging dharna in front of Karimnagar collectorate office on Monday.

Karimnagar: Dalits from Huzurabad constituency on Monday staged a dharna in front of Collectorate office demanding the Collector to fulfill his promise of sanctioning Dalit Bandhu units within one week.

On September 12, several members of the dalit community from Huzurabad and Illandakunta mandals had attended a Prajavani programme along with pesticide bottles and threatened to commit suicide if they were not sanctioned Dalit Bandhu units.

Responding immediately, Collector RV Karnan summoned some of the beneficiaries to his chamber and interacted with them. Enquiring about the units chosen by the beneficiaries, Collector made it clear that sanction of the amount was delayed due to change of units by beneficiaries. Officials would have to carry out a resurvey if a beneficiary changed his/her unit. This would take more time.

Instructing the officials to clear all pending units as early as possible, Karnan assured dalits to sanction units within one week. However, with the process getting delayed, the beneficiaries reached the Collectorate on Monday and staged a dharna. They withdrew their protest after some time.