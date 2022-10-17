Infant dies, family members stage protest at Peddapalli MCHC

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:45 PM, Mon - 17 October 22

Peddapalli: Relatives of an infant on Sunday night staged a protest at the Mother and Child Health Center, Peddapalli, alleging that the baby died due to negligence of doctors.

A native of Paitham of Peddapalli mandal, a pregnant woman Divya approached the MCHC as she developed labor pain on October 14. Admitting her, doctors said the delivery would on the next day. However, the next day, they asked her relatives to take her to Karimnagar hospital stating that the gynecologist was not available. Divya gave birth to a baby boy in Karimnagar hospital on Saturday night.

Unfortunately, the baby boy died on Sunday. Enraged over this, family members and relatives along with the baby’s body staged a protest on Sunday night alleging that the infant died due to negligence.

The protest was called after the police promised action against the hospital authorities responsible for the incident by conducting a detailed enquiry.