Dance India Dance Telugu auditions in Hyderabad on July 3

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:20 PM, Tue - 28 June 22

Hyderabad: Determined to keep its audience entertained and to provide a platform for budding talent to grow, Zee Telugu is all set to launch the first season of the popular dance reality show – ‘Dance India Dance’. This premium reality show of Zee Network has given the Indian film industry several talented artistes. After the super success of the show on several network channels, Zee Telugu is now all set to launch ‘Dance India Dance Telugu’ season 1 to give talented individuals across Telugu-speaking States a golden chance to be a part of the show.

Zee Telugu through ‘Dance India Dance Telugu’ has been looking out for dancers from different cultural backgrounds and lifestyles through on-ground auditions that kick-started on June 23 across different cities in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Scores of dancers from the Telugu States enthusiastically thronged the auditions in Warangal, Khammam, Kurnool, Vijayawada, Tirupati and Vizag, where the channel witnessed the unexplored talent of hundreds of aspiring dancers from all walks of life. From classical to folk to western-style dancers, Zee Telugu has narrowed down on some of the exciting talent from these towns.

Now, it is the turn of Hyderabad, with the final leg of auditions for this prestigious dance show taking place in the city on July 3 at Ramanaidu Studios. Contestants aged between 6 and 60 can grab this opportunity to showcase their talent and shine on the big stage.

Dance aspirants can also participate via digital auditions by sending their videos on WhatsApp no. 9154984009, or email to did.zeetelugu@gmail.com or by logging on to didtelugu.zee5.com.