Darshan triumphs over Raghav in Telangana Chess Championship

Darshan is currently in joint lead with four points to his name in the championship.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:23 PM, Wed - 6 December 23

Telanganas Pavan Karthikeya Rama during his match against Adharsh K of Delhi on Wednesday

Hyderabad: S Darshan of Tamil Nadu defeated his Statemate V Raghav in the ongoing Telangana Chess Association’s 36th National Under – 13 years Boys & Girls Chess Championship at Multipurpose Indoor Stadium, South Central Railway Sports Complex, Secunderabad on Wednesday.

Results: Raghav V (TN) (3) lost to Darshan S (TN) (4), Aakash G (TN) (4) draw Abheek Bhatt (MH) (4), Vandhan Alankar Sawai (DL) (4) bt Kolla Bhavaan (AP) (3), Manas Gaikwad (MH) (4) draw Madhesh Kumar S (PD) (4), Viresh Sharanthi (MH) (4) bt Sanyam Srivastava (UP) (3), Mohit S (TN) (3) lost to Reyan Md (BR) (4), Mrinmoy Rajkhowa (AS) (4) bt Mukund A (TN) (3), Pavan Karthikeya Varma Gunturi (TS) (4) lost to Asharsh K (TN) (4), Siddhanth Poonja (KAR) (4) bt Aarit Thakur (MH) (3), Ramanuj Mishra (UP) (4) draw Vihaan Dumir (MH) (4), Vikramaditya Abhijit Chavan (MH) (3) lost to Chinmay Kowshik (KAR) (4), Ram Vishal Parab (MH) (4) bt Bijesh Devnath (KL) (3), Ahaz EU (KL) (4) draw Aarav Manche (KAR) (4), Shreyash Singh (UP) (4) bt Pratik Lalit Tambi (MH) (3), Banik Srishikesh Kumar (WB) (4) bt Shreyas G Kaushik (KAR) (3), Arnav Agarwal (UP) (4) bt Adhiraj Mitra (JH) (3), Kavin Vijayakumar (TN) (2.5) lost to Vivaan Vijay Saraogi (MH) (3.5), Sarada Yashaswi Satya Gangadhar (AP) (2.5) lost to Kushagra Jain (MH) (3.5).