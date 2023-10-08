Darsheel Safary Portrays Sachin Tendulkar Fan in ‘Hukus Bukus’

'Hukus Bukus' in Kashmir: A Visual Ode to Natural Beauty and Collaborative Artistry

By IANS Published Date - 03:30 PM, Sun - 8 October 23

Mumbai: Actor Darsheel Safary, who is known for his performance in ‘Taare Zameen Par’, said that his character in the upcoming film ‘Hukus Bukus’ is a ‘diehard fan of Sachin Tendulkar’.

Set against the enchanting backdrop of Kashmir, ‘Hukus Bukus’ captures the region’s natural beauty in all its glory, adding an extra layer of visual splendor to the narrative. The film is a testament to the power of storytelling, artistry, and collaboration.

“I play the character of Arjun. A diehard fan of Sachin Tendulkar. He has completely modeled his life on Sachin’s lifestyle. What I really connected with him was the fact that he is driven by passion. How he gets embroiled in a massive situation.. how he deals with it was my biggest takeaway,” Darsheel said.

In ‘Hukus Bukus’, Darsheel takes on the role of a young cricketer whose journey mirrors the teachings of Krishna, guiding him through the challenges of the game and the complexities of life.

The film is directed by Mahesh Bhatt protege Vinay Bhardwaj.For the film Raju Chadha Films joins hands with dynamic young producer Asees Chadha to bring ‘Hukus Bukus’ to life.

He added: “Hukus Bukus is a beautiful film on different faiths and beliefs with a unique background of cricket. Set in Kashmir, the film is about a father son relationship, where their ideals are always clashing, the father being a religious pandit and the son being a cricket fanatic.”

“The father prays to Lord Krishna while the son prays to Sachin Tendulkar. How they unite for a greater cause and, most importantly, how the son grows and learns the value of the bond he shares with his father is what forms the crux of the film.”