Here’s how much Rihanna charged for her performance at Anant Ambani’s pre-wedding bash

By Telangana Today Updated On - 2 March 2024, 06:12 PM

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding bash kicked off with a bang as celebrities from all sectors took part in the three-day festivities at Jamnagar in Gujarat. International pop sensation Rihanna lit up the event with her electrifying performance which left the audience in awe.

The point of discussion, however, is the fee demanded by the 38-year-old pop star to perform at the grand event.

According to a report on Business Today, Rihanna has charged the Ambanis a staggering $8-9 million which is about Rs. 66-74 crore for the exclusive performance. The pop star expressed gratitude to the Ambani family for including her in the celebrations.

Rihanna is not the first international musician to perform at an Amabani event as Beyonce, Chris Martin, Maroon 5 and Jon Legend have performed in the earlier family events.

The pre-wedding festivities saw presence of Meta founder Mark Zuckerber, his philanthropist wife Priscilla Chan, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, former US president Donalf Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump and Indian luminaries including Gautam Adani, Adar Poonawaala, cricketers Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma among others and artists like Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kap[oor, Anil Kapoor etc.