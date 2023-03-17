Das Ka Dhamki television promotions begin

By Telangana Today Updated On - 02:02 PM, Fri - 17 March 23

By kiran

Hyderabad: Das Ka Dhamki is Vishwak Sen’s latest film, which is going to be released on March 22 for Ugadi. The film is getting a pan-Indian release in multiple languages. Vishwak Sen himself directed and produced this film. Das Ka Dhamki marks Vishwak Sen’s first pan-Indian release. So Vishwak Sen is promoting the film very aggressively. Jr NTR, the man of masses is going to grace the pre-release event for Das Ka Dhamki. Vishwak Sen started the television promotions for the film today.

Vishwak Sen and his female lead, Nivetha Pethuraj, started interviews with different television media channels today. The interviews have been planned all for today, and the lead pair is actively participating in them. The lead pair will later attend the pre-release event today at Shilpakala Vedika in Hyderabad.

Das Ka Dhamki features Vishwak Sen in a dual role, which the actor tried for the first time in his career. The film looks like it revolves around money, as seen from its trailer. Das Ka Dhamki is going to be a massive treat for commercial film lovers. Also, Das Ka Dhamki is definitely going to boost Vishwak Sen’s film career.