Dasara Bonanza: 6th lucky draw held at Chandana Brothers

The first prize of 32’ LED TV was won by B Jayanth Reddy, while the second prize of a mobile phone went to Anjaneyulu and the third prize of a microwave oven was won by A Laxmi Nivas

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:41 PM, Sun - 15 October 23

Hyderabad: As part of the Dasara Shopping Bonanza being conducted by ‘Namasthe Telangana’ and ‘Telangana Today’, the sixth lucky draw was held for five winners at the Chandana Brothers showroom in Ameerpet on Sunday.

Chandana Brothers City Head, Anil, GR 2 Advertisements Head, G Rajeshwar, Chandana Brothers Ameerpet Store Head, Satish, Namasthe Telangana AGM (Units), S Ramakrishna, and others participated.

The first prize of 32’ LED TV was won by B Jayanth Reddy, while the second prize of a mobile phone went to Anjaneyulu and the third prize of a microwave oven was won by A Laxmi Nivas. Two gift vouchers were won by Santosh and Shailaja.

Satish, Manager, Chandana Brothers, Ameerpet, said the annual Dasara Shopping Bonanza was enthusiastically being participated by those shopping for jewellery and drawing a very encouraging response. Immediately after making the purchase, our customers are making it a point to enquire about the lucky draw and take part in it, he added.

G Rajeshwar, Head of GR 2 Advertisements, pointed out that the lucky draw has become a much-awaited event for customers who frequently visit various malls in Hyderabad. Apart from the festival discounts being offered in the malls, customers are also benefiting from the Dasara shopping bonanza festival, he added.

Also Read Hyderabad: Five win lucky draw at Manepally Jewellers