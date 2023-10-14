Hyderabad: Five win lucky draw at Manepally Jewellers

The first prize of 32' LED TV was won by V.Radhika while the second prize of a mobile phone went to K.Rajesh and third prize of a microwave oven was won by Sarojini

Lucky draw of the Dasara Shopping Bonanza of Namasthe Telangana and Telangana Today.

Hyderabad: As part of the Dasara Shopping Bonanza being conducted by ‘Namasthe Telangana’ and ‘Telangana Today’, the fifth lucky draw was held for five winners at Manepally Jewellers, General Bazar, Secunderabad, here on Saturday.

Manepally Jewellers store manager, Rajesh, Telangana Publications Pvt Ltd (TPPL) General Manager-Circulation, Ram Reddy and AGM-Advertisement, Raji Reddy and others participated. The first prize of 32′ LED TV was won by V.Radhika while the second prize of a mobile phone went to K.Rajesh and third prize of a microwave oven was won by Sarojini. Two gift vouchers were won by C.Ahana and P.Archana.

Speaking on the occasion, Manepally Jewellers store manager, Rajesh said the annual Dasara Shopping Bonanza was enthusiastically being participated by those shopping for jewellery and drawing very encouraging response.

Ram Reddy said ‘Namasthe Telangana’ and ‘Telangana Today’ have been organising the shopping bonanza as part of Dasara festivities every year and offering coupons for lucky draw at participating stores.

