Dasoju ridicules Revanth’s talk of restoring democracy and freedom

Published Date - 09:16 PM, Thu - 26 October 23

Hyderabad: Ridiculing TPCC president Revanth Reddy for his promise of restoring democracy, equality and freedom which he alleged were missing in Telangana, BRS leader Dasoju Sravan pointed out that Revanth Reddy was able to roam freely in the State in spite of trying to topple the democratically elected government only because Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao respected democratic values. The TPCC president talking about freedom and democracy would amount to the devil quoting the scriptures, he said.

Revanth Reddy should bear in mind that it was only because of democracy that continued to thrive in the State that his blatant efforts to topple the BRS government by buying MLCs fell flat and his machinations drew a blank. It is because the Chief Minister had respect for democratic values that Revanth Reddy continued to roam freely in Telangana.

Revanth Reddy has been attacking and abusing not only the Chief Minister and his party, but also his own Congress party leaders. He was bent upon suppressing leaders from SC, ST, BC and minorities communities in Congress and continued to behave like a dictator, Sravan said, adding that defeat for Congress in the ensuing assembly polls, including that of Revanth Reddy in Kodangal, was certain.

