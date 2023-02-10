‘Dastakari Haat Crafts Bazaar’ to be held in Hyderabad from February 21-28

Hyderabad: Art enthusiasts will see a mélange of colourful and traditional Indian handicrafts, textiles and performances at the Dastkari Haat Crafts Bazaar, which will be hosted in the city from February 21–28. The week-long expo which runs from 11 am to 8 pm at the National Institute of Tourism and Hospitality Management (NITHM), Gachibowli, is being held in Hyderabad for the first time.

Featuring over 80 stalls of over 100 artisans from across the country, the vibrant exhibition displays their creations and provides an opportunity to engage with artisans. The exquisite curation will showcase artworks such as Pattachitra artist demonstrations, Pichhwais gold leaf embossing displays, Madhubani art from Bihar, and miniature and terracotta artworks from Rajasthan, among others.

Along with traditional cuisine from renowned old Delhi booths, visitors may indulge in live folk music and dance performances, including the Kalbelia dance and Rajasthani folk music by Bhutte Khan Manganiar.

“We are looking forward to bringing our popular Dastkari Haat to Hyderabad, which is bustling with eager craft lovers wanting to discover something new; and Telangana has such amazing craftspeople that it will be an honour to be among them,” said Jaya Jaitly, president and founder of the Dastkari Haat Samiti.

The expo will also include a wide variety of goods, such as exquisite Soof embroidery, handmade paper stationery, traditional silk saris, organic cotton fabrics, black pottery, wood and inlay work, gamcha clothing, mats, and baskets. There will also be skill demonstrations where participants can try their hand at making traditional crafts.

The week-long celebration of India’s handcrafted legacies is scheduled to begin with the inaugural ceremony at 4.30 pm on February 21.