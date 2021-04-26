Apply Now: Scholarships 2021

IIFL Scholarship 2020-21:
IIFL Foundation, a CSR arm of IIFL Group, invites scholarship applications from girl students of Class 9 to Graduation level to provide them with financial support for their studies. The scholarship aims to help meritorious girl students coming from financially weaker sections of society.
Eligibility: The scholarship is open for girl students studying in Class 9 to graduation level. The applicants are required to have scored more than 50 percent marks in their previous examination. The annual family income must be less than Rs 3 lakh from all sources.
Prizes & Rewards: Up to Rs 5,000
Last Date to Apply: 30-04-2021
Application mode: Online applications only
Short Url: www.b4s.in/tt/IIFL1
IIT Patna Vishleshan Chanakya Post Doctoral Fellowship 2021:
Indian Institute of Technology, Patna invites applications for the IIT Patna Vishleshan Chanakya Post Doctoral Fellowship 2021 from PhD degree holders.
Eligibility: The fellowship is open for candidates below 35 years of age who hold a Ph.D. degree with excellent ideas and working experience relevant to the National Mission on Speech, Video, and Text Analytics (NM-SVTA). They must be NET/GATE qualified.
Prizes & Rewards: Rs 80,000 per month
Last Date to Apply: 30-04-2021
Application mode: By email and by post to R&D, IIT Patna, Bihar
Short Url: www.b4s.in/tt/CPA6
Mi Scholarship 2020-21:
Xiaomi India invites applications from students studying in Class 11/12 and undergraduate level. The scholarship is meant to support meritorious students who belong to underprivileged sections of society.
Eligibility: The scholarship is open for Indian nationals only. The applicants must be studying in Class 11/12 or undergraduate (any stream) level. They must have secured at least 70% marks in their previous qualifying examination.
Prizes & Rewards: Up to Rs 5,800
Last Date to Apply: 30-04-2021
Application mode: Online applications only
Short Url: www.b4s.in/TT/MISC1
IIT BHU Varanasi Department of Physics JRA (JRA) 2021:
Indian Institute of Technology (BHU), Varanasi invites applications for the IIT BHU Varanasi Department of Physics Junior Research Assistantship (JRA) 2021 from graduate/postgraduate degree holders. The fellowship is meant for the project titled “Fabrication of Cathode Materials and SOFC for Energy Application”.
Eligibility: The fellowship is open for candidates below 28 years of age who hold B.E./B.Tech./M.Sc degree in Physics/Chemistry.
Prizes & Rewards: Up to Rs 22,000 per month
Last Date to Apply: 27-04-2021
Application mode: Via email only
Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.
Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .