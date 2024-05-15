Dawoodi Bohra community offeres ‘Nimbu Pani’ to commuters, locals

By Telangana Today Published Date - 15 May 2024, 10:15 PM

Hyderabad: In a heartwarming initiative to provide relief during scorching heat, the Dawoodi Bohra community in Secunderabad offered ‘Nimbu Pani’ (lemon water) to commuters and locals to beat the heat here on Wednesday.

As part of the nationwide initiative ‘Project Rise’, the community took to the streets near Bombay Hotel to offer chilled ‘nimbu pani’ to locals.

The event organized in presence of Aliasger and Upa Shanker, Inspector of Police Traffic Mahakali division, commenced at 2.30 pm and witnessed an overwhelming response, with over 2,500 glasses served to individuals seeking respite from the soaring temperatures, a press release said.

The initiative reflects the community’s commitment to serving humanity and highlights the spirit of unity and compassion that defines their efforts, it added.