Secunderabad’s Dawoodi Bohra community embraces Ramadan with spiritual reflection and unity

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 April 2024, 07:24 PM

Dawoodi Bohra Community

Hyderabad: The Dawoodi Bohra community, along with millions of Muslims around the world, is currently observing the sacred month of Ramadan, which began in the second week of March 2024.

In the Islamic calendar, Ramadan is the most sacred month of the year. It is a time when community members across the world gather in their local masjids and community centres to pray, reflect, share meals, and come together in a spirit of unity and brotherhood.

Ammar Shakir, a member of the Secunderabad Dawoodi Bohra community, reflected on the essence of Ramadan, stating, “Ramadan is an occasion of spiritual reflection, self-discipline, and strengthening bonds with family and friends. It is a time when our community comes together to support one another and share in its blessings.”

“In Secunderabad, our members gather at Saifee Masjid in RTC Colony, Trimulgherry, and other centres in the city for congregational prayers. Dedicated committees have been formed to oversee daily religious activities, coordinate iftar meals, and ensure cleanliness and waste management within and around community facilities,” added Shakir.

During this holy month, the Dawoodi Bohras fast from dawn to dusk, engage in recitation and memorisation of the Quran, host communal meals, and actively participate in acts of charity, compassion, and service to others.