Day-long mega retail expo held by UBI in Mancherial

Mancherial Collector Santosh appreciated the bank for organising the event in the town and told participants to utilise various products offered by the bank

By Telangana Today Published Date - 28 February 2024, 09:00 PM

Collector Badavath Santosh inaugurates a day long mega retail expo-2024, in Mancherial on Wednesday

Mancherial: A day-long mega retail expo-2024 was organised by Union Bank of India (UBI) here on Wednesday. Collector Badavath Santosh was the chief guest of the event.

Santosh appreciated the bank for organising the event in the town. He told participants to utilise various products offered by the bank. He said that the bank was providing various loans at affordable rates of interest. He asked the officials to the bank to create awareness over their initiatives and financial literacy among the public.

Deputy General Manager of Karimnagar regional officer Aparna Reddy said that the bank was offering home, education and vehicle loans at lower rates of interest than its counterparts. She said that one could avail loans for buying cars at 8.70 percent rate of interest per annum, while personal loans were being provided at 11.25 percent of interest.

District Rice Millers Association president Nalmas Kanthaiah, Ramagundam Fertilizer Corporation Limited Chief General Manager Sudheer Kumar Jha, Kyathanpalli municipal commissioner Murali Krishna, UBI Deputy Regional Heads Murali Krishna, Y Suresh, Assistant General Manager P Sreeram and others were present.