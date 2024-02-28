Man opens fire against in-laws, seeking additional dowry in Mancherial

Representational Image

Mancherial: A man fired two rounds of bullets against his in-laws reportedly with a short weapon and then sped the spot at Saligama village in Kannepalli mandal on Tuesday night. However, both his uncle and aunt did not sustain injuries. The incident created a flutter in the district.

Bellampalli ACP A Ravi Kumar said that Gomasa Narender from Mala Gurijala opened firing of bullets against his uncle Goleti Shankar and aunt following a heated argument, demanding for additional dowry and assets. Shankar and his wife managed to escape unhurt. The bullets hit a wall of their house. Narender vanished from the spot soon after the incident.

A worker of a paper plate manufacturing unit in Karimnagar, Narender was married to Baby, the daughter of Shankar in 2016. Since then, he was harassing his in-laws for additional dowry. He attempted to assault them with an axe in 2023, seeking their land and money. But, they did not lodge a complaint with police.

A case under Section 498 A (Domestic violence), 307 (attempt to murder) and Section 27 of Indian Arms Act was booked against Narender. Investigations were taken up. A search was launched to nab the accused person.