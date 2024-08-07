| Days Before Admission Into B Tech Girl Student Commits Suicide In Jogipet

Days before admission into B-Tech, girl student commits suicide in Jogipet

The girl T Aarthi (18) was found hanging from the ceiling at her residence in Jogipet town on Wednesday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 7 August 2024, 10:20 PM

Sangareddy: In a tragic turn of events, a young girl committed suicide by hanging days before her admission into a corporate engineering college.

Aarthi, who completed her intermediate in the 2024 March, had been admitted to a private engineering college. She is all set to join the college on August 12.

The family members said that she had no problems. However, Jogipet police are probing into the incident after registering a case.