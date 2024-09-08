Traffic constable ends life in Hyderabad

The policeman Narsimha Raju, a traffic constable working with Gopalapuram traffic police station, died by suicide at Ghatkesar railway tracks on Sunday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 September 2024, 10:17 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A traffic constable working in the city, died by suicide at Ghatkesar railway tracks on Sunday.

The policeman Narsimha Raju (PC 9782 , 2009 Batch) worked as a constable with Gopalapuram traffic police station. On Sunday morning, he came to Ghatkesar on a bike. “Raju parked his bike near the railway tracks and it is suspected he jumped in front of a moving train and ended his life,” said an official of Government Railway Police Secunderabad.

The police during enquiry came to know that Raju was facing financial problems and family issues and slipped into depression. He might have ended his life due to it, said the police.

A case is registered.