DCCBs to felicitate KCR for implementing HR policy for PACS: TSCAB chairman

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:24 PM, Fri - 17 March 23

Karimnagar: All the District Cooperative Central Banks (DCCB) have decided to organise a mega ‘Abhinandhana Sabha’ (thanksgiving) meeting to thank and felicitate Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao in Hyderabad April 2023, said TSCAB chairman Konduru Ravinder Rao at the Karimnagar DCCB general body meeting in here on Friday.

Recollecting the services of the Chief Minister for the strengthening of the cooperatives in the newly formed Telangana state, Ravinder Rao said that the Chief Minister was instrumental in announcing an HR policy to the employees of all PACS in the Telangana state and emerged as the first state in the country to implement HR policy for the cooperatives. Similarly, the CM had also increased the long-pending honorarium of all the PACS chairpersons in the state, he stated.

Ravinder Rao also mulled the idea of opening regional offices in the newly formed districts of the bifurcated Karimnagar district for better administration and decentralised operations for quick banking services. The Karimnagar district was bifurcated into seven districts including four full and three parts. The regional offices of the DCCB can be opened in Rajanna-Sircilla, Jagtial and Peddapalli districts for decentralised operations and to expedite the works, he said.

Responding to the PACS chairpersons’ plea to reopen the petrol filling stations, which were closed a year ago due to the union government’s decision to scrap subsidies to the fuel stations operated by PACS in the country, he said that they had represented the matter to the union Minister for Cooperation Amit Shah.

He said that the closure of the petrol filling stations by PACS was affecting the farming community and they were forced to commute long distances to fetch the petroleum products for the tractors by shelling huge amounts. Assistant Commissioner (Income Tax) Gayathri, NABARD DDM P Ananth, CEO N Satyanarayana Rao, DCOs, vice chairman P Ramesh, directors and others were also present.

