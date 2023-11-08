Dē Italia by Aertsen Living: Where Luxury Meets Innovation in Furniture Design

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:41 PM, Wed - 8 November 23

Hyderabad: The grand launch of Dē Italia, the latest offering by Aertsen Living, has ushered in a new era of luxury and innovation in the world of furniture design. The event, which took place on the 28th of October, left an indelible mark on the industry, showcasing a commitment to quality, design, and accessibility that is set to redefine luxury furniture.

Dē Italia, a subsidiary of the esteemed Aertsen Living, has quickly become synonymous with the fusion of artistry and functionality. The brand’s vision is to make luxury furniture accessible to a wider audience, and they have made this vision a reality through their meticulous sourcing of materials from around the world and their carefully curated collection.

Aertsen Living, an established leader in the premium and luxury home interiors industry, has a legacy of providing top-notch home interior solutions. Their commitment to exceeding customer expectations, exceptional range of products, and services has earned them a trusted name in the industry. Dē Italia represents a fresh perspective on luxury furniture, pushing the boundaries of opulence and sophistication.

The grand launch event was a resounding success, with an array of premium furniture pieces on display that seamlessly merged artistry and functionality. The showroom’s ambiance exuded a sense of luxury and sophistication, reflecting the brand’s commitment to delivering top-tier quality.

The founders of Dē Italia, Ar. Suresh Nagala, Vinay Addagiri and Manidhar Anumalla, played an instrumental role in ensuring the brand’s success. Suresh, responsible for design, selection, and material choices, emphasized how every piece at Dē Italia embodied opulence and innovation. Vinay, who handles daily operations and marketing, showcased the brand’s commitment to delivering excellence and enduring quality. Manidhar, in charge of sourcing materials and managing the manufacturing unit, revealed Dē Italia’s innovative spirit and commitment to pushing the boundaries of luxury furniture.

Dē Italia’s grand launch event marked a significant milestone in the world of luxury home interiors. It not only reaffirmed the brand’s position as a trusted and esteemed name in the industry but also underscored their commitment to making luxury more accessible to all. The showroom continues to attract interior design enthusiasts and homeowners, inspiring them with the fusion of artistry and functionality in every piece.

Dē Italia isn’t just a store; it’s a celebration of luxury, design, and innovation. As the days since the grand launch have unfolded, it’s evident that the brand’s commitment to excellence and making luxury more accessible remains unwavering. Dē Italia by Aertsen Living is poised to redefine the future of luxury furniture in India and beyond. De italia is located at 4th Floor, NBK Building, Rd Number 36, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, Telangana 500033. Tags : Jubliee Hills, De Italia , Aertsen, Luxury Furniture , Hyderabad.