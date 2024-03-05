Deadline ends for Civil services exam; aspirants complain of website outage

5 March 2024

Hyderabad: Aspirants complained of website outage, even as the deadline to apply for the Civil Service examination conducted by the Union Public Service Commision (UPSC) came to an end on Tuesday.

The UPSC, which had earlier released a notification for 1,056 posts, had said that the last date to fill the online application is March 5, before 6 pm.

Many aspirants vented out their anger on the micro blogging site ‘X’ and requested the UPSC to extend the deadline.

An aspirant with the user name @JovitaRegi said “UPSC Site down since afternoon. Please extend the deadline by a day or two.” While another user said “If it continues like this then lakhs of youth will be deprived of filling the form. The problem should be fixed as soon as possible and the date should be extended.”

Each year UPSC receives more than 10 lakh applications for the civil service exam and a considerable amount of that number comes on the last day.