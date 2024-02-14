Notification for UPSC Civil Service exam released

The registration is open and the last date to apply for the preliminary exam is March 5, 2024

14 February 2024

Hyderabad: The Union Public Service Commision (UPSC) has released a notification for the Civil Service examination (CSE) 2024.

The registration is open and the last date to apply for the preliminary exam is March 5, 2024. There are approximately 1056 vacancies which will be filled through CSE 2024, the UPSC said.

The UPSC has made certain changes to the application process this year, which are mentioned in the notification.

Interested candidates can look at the detailed notification at https://upsc.gov.in/.