Debit Card: Apply for ATM Cards Online

Cash transactions are quick, but let’s face it, you cannot carry large wads of cash everywhere. Whether you want to make bigger transactions without being worried about losing hard cash or you just want to travel cashless, getting a debit card can help.

These days, debit cards allow you to make quick, cashless transactions. They also allow you to withdraw funds on demand via the ATM facility. Many cards even give you a range of rewards on transactions you make using them. The best part?

You can get debit cards with almost any banking partner today. All you need to do is know how to apply for them. Keep in mind that banks typically allow you to apply for a debit card online or offline. In this blog, we share with you how you can apply online.

How to Apply for ATM Debit Cards Online

1. Choose the Type of Debit Card You Want

The first thing you must do when applying for an ATM cum debit card is check the various options available. Banks typically offer different types of debit cards depending on your lifestyle. Check the withdrawal limits, markup charges and the benefits the card offers before applying for them. This way, you are not in for any surprises when applying for your card.

2. Check Your Eligibility

To ensure your debit card application is accepted, make sure you are eligible for the debit card before applying. If you have a bank account with your partner bank, check if they have any eligibility criteria depending on the card type.

3. Visit Your Bank’s Website to Apply

Once you meet the debit card eligibility criteria, the next thing to do is find online ATM apply. For this, go to your bank’s website and find the debit card application form portal. After you click the apply now button, you will be prompted to enter your personal details. Enter your details carefully so that you avoid any silly errors. This will reduce the chances of your card application getting rejected dramatically.

4. Submit the Documentation

No debit card application is complete without sending the mandatory documentation. Thankfully, when you’re applying online, this process is entirely virtual. Check the documents your bank needs before applying, and keep their soft copies ready before applying for the form. This way, you’re never scurrying about searching for your documents while filling out the form.

Keep in mind that if you have a savings account with your partner bank, you might need to furnish fewer documents than if you are getting a new debit card without an account. Check the exact requirements with your banking partner’s website.

Thanks to technology, now you can apply for debit card online no matter where you are. A device that can access the internet and reliable internet connection and is all you need. With these, applying for a new debit card only takes a matter of minutes. Post that, your application is sent for approval. Once it’s approved, you get your debit card via mail in a few days.