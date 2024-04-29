Debutant hopes to hit right notes

Having commenced keyboard lessons at the age of five, Sinjith considers melody his forte and aims to offer versatile musical expressions.

By Sruthi Kuruganti Published Date - 29 April 2024, 10:54 PM

Hyderabad: With the much-awaited release of the content film ‘Arambham’, a fresh musical talent takes centerstage. Stepping into the spotlight as the debut music director is 27-year-old Sinjith Yerramilli, with his melodious compositions already captivating audiences.

Hailing from a family of musicians, Sinjith’s upbringing was steeped in music, with influences from his grandmother’s violin prowess to his mother’s Carnatic singing expertise.

Having commenced keyboard lessons at the age of five, Sinjith considers melody his forte and aims to offer versatile musical expressions.

Despite a temporary break from music during his Intermediate years, Sinjith’s passion for the art never waned. During his engineering, he joined a college band and alongside delved into various creative pursuits such as photography, writing, and cinematography, nurturing dreams of making a mark in the creative field.

Amidst the uncertainties of his early 20s, Sinjith experimented with various career paths, embracing opportunities as a photojournalist, actor, editor, cinematographer, and more. Reflecting on his journey, he expresses gratitude for the twists of fate that led him to pursue his true passion.

“It is all destiny! After quitting the corporate job, I happened to meet Vivek Sagar, via my cinematography videos on social media. The meeting was lifechanging as I rediscovered his love for music. I received training in Carnatic classes on guitar under the mentorship of Phani Kompella, a mandolin expert, and an acquaintance of the music director,” he said, adding that he composed the song ‘Amayakanga’ in the film as a tribute to Vivek Sagar”.

During the Covid pandemic, the artist dedicated himself to composing and releasing original tracks on Spotify. One particularly impactful track, “Sunflower Farm,” inspired by a gifted painting, garnered widespread recognition and resonated deeply with listeners, evoking a range of emotions.

“The overwhelming response made me realize that music is my treasure, prompting me to pursue it as a career and set aside my cinematography. I began taking music seriously, securing gigs for several ad jingles, scoring music for short films, and more.Remarkably, ‘Arambham’ fell into my lap when a big music director became unavailable. The director approached me after discovering my tracks on Spotify.”

Following the release of “Arambham” on May 10, Sinjith, marking his debut as a music director, eagerly anticipates the release of the indie film ‘Sopathalu.’ Additionally, he is currently engaged in scoring music for a couple of web series and films.

Acknowledging that he still has much to learn as a musician, Sinjith says: “As a young aspiring singer, I faced rejection on a TV singing show hosted by my icon and the legendary SPB due to my choice of a lesser-known song. However, this setback fuelled my mother’s desire for me to excel as a musician. Now, collaborating with his son, SP Charan for Arambham feels like a fullcircle moment.”

“The album Arambham is like the metaphorical start of my career,” he concluded.