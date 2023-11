Ajay Prasanna’s musical performance mesmerizes audience at NITW

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:11 PM, Fri - 17 November 23

Flautist Pt Ajay Prasanna, Tabla Maestro Abhishek Mishra.

Hanamkonda: The NITW and the Society for Promotion of Indian Classical Music and Cultural Amongst Youth (SPIC MACAY) organised a programme where an acclaimed flautist Pt Ajay Prasanna performed on Thursday night. He was accompanied by renowned Tabla Maestro, Abhishek Mishra. The event was attended by music enthusiasts, students and art connoisseurs. Speaking on the occasion, faculty advisor Prof Thyagesh Chandran acknowledged SPIC MACAY’s dedication to foster cultural awareness through such events. Prof D Srinivasacharya, Dean of Student Welfare, and other faculty members were present.