Decennial fete Bonanza for Telangana employees, pensioners

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:32 PM, Fri - 23 June 23

Hyderabad: Giving relief to its employees and pensioners as part of the decennial celebrations, the State government has effected a big hike in their advances, allowances and incentives.

Finance Department issued a GO to this effect on Thursday considering the hike as recommended by the PRC in the revised scales of 2020.

The advances entitled by the employees for houses building, purchase of car, two wheeler, marriage of daughter and son were hiked substantially. Department wise orders have been issued increasing the allowance. The traveling and convenience allowance for employees has been increased by 30 percent. Transport allowance extended to the employees moving on transfer to the new place of posting has been increased by 30 percent.

Lift operators and divers working on holidays will be paid an additional Rs. 150. The special compensatory allowance has been increased by 30 percent to the employees working in Schedule Areas. Convenience allowance to disabled employees was hiked from Rs. 2000 to Rs. 3000. The advance ceiling for employees building or purchasing a house or flat was enhanced. Basing on the basic pay being drawn by them, the enhanced ceiling will be in the range of Rs. 20 lakhs to Rs. 30 lakhs.

For the all India services officers working in the State, the ceiling for house building advance would be Rs 35 lakh. The advance limit for car buyers was increased from 6 lakhs to 9 lakhs. Those buying two wheelers the ceiling was hiked from Rs 80,000 to Rs 1 lakh. Employees performing daughter’s marriage, the advance ceiling was increased from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 4 lakh. In case of son’s marriage, the ceiling was raised from Rs 75,000 to Rs 3 lakhs.

The incentive extended to employees of state training institutes has been increased by 30 percent. The special pay given to policemen working in Greyhounds, State Intelligence, Traffic, CID, Octopus and Anti-Naxalite Squads will be applied as per the 2020 pay scale. Immediate relief provided in case of death of pensioners was hiked from Rs. 20,000 to Rs. 30,000. An additional 15 percent special pay has been granted to all categories of employees performing duties in the Protocol Department.

