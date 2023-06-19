Telangana Govt increases DA, DR for government employees

Hyderabad: The State government on Monday issued orders (GO Ms 50) revising the Dearness Allowance (DA) to government employees and (GO Ms 51) for increasing Dearness Relief to State government Pensioners.

The Dearness Allowance (DA) to government employees has been revised from 20.02 percent of basic pay to 22.75 percent of basic pay, effective from January 1, 2022.

The DA of State Government employees, who are drawing pay in the Revised Pay Scales, 2015 has been revised from 55.536 percent of the basic pay to 59.196 percent of the basic pay, effective from January 1, 2022.

The rate of DA to all the employees drawing UGC / AICTE / SNJPC Pay Scales, 2016 is revised from the existing 31 percent to 34 percent on the basic pay effective from January 1, 2022 to the teaching staff of Universities, Government aided and affiliated Degree Colleges, Medical Colleges who were drawing UGC Pay Scales and teaching staff of Polytechnics, drawing AICTE Pay Scales and Judicial Officers drawing SNJPC Pay Scales, 2016.

The rate of Dearness Allowance for the employees drawing UGC / AICTE / FNJPC Pay Scales, 2006 is also revised from 196 percent to 203 percent on the basic pay effective from January 1, 2022.

The State Government also revised the DA to all the full time /contingent employees whose remuneration has been revised from Rs.3,850 to Rs.6,700 per month, as per Revised Pay Scales, 2010, effective from January 1, 2022 (This is done at 5.992 percent of the pay and at cumulative rate of 148.068 percent)

The Government also sanctioned an ad-hoc increase of Rs.100 per monthto the Part-Time Assistants and Village Revenue Assistants from January 1, 2022.

The increased DA shall be paid along with the salary of June, 2023 payable on July 1, 2023. In respect of payment of arrears from January 1, 2022 to May 31, 2023, orders will be issued separately.

Dearness Relief (DR) also increased



The State Government revised the Dearness Relief (DR) sanctioned to the State government Pensioners from 20.02 percent of basic pension to 22.75 percent of basic pension from January 1, 2022.

The government also revised the DR of the State Government Pensioners, who are drawing pension in the Revised Pay Scales, 2015 from 55.536 percent to 59.196 percent of the basic pension from January 1, 2022.

DR has been increased from 31 percent to 34 percent of basic Pension from January 1, 2022 in respect of the pensioners, who retired while drawing UGC/AICTE/SNJPC Pay Scales, 2016.

Similarly, the government also revised the DR from 196 percent to 203 percent of basic Pension from January 1, 2022 for pensioners, who retired while drawing UGC/AICTE/FNJPC Pay Scales, 2006 and whose pension was not consolidated as per UGC Pay Scales, 2016.

These orders will not be applicable to Financial Assistance Grantees and others who are not entitled for Dearness Relief. The Revised Dearness Relief will be paid along with the Pension of June, 2023, payable in the month July, 2023.

Regarding payment of arrears from January 1, 2022 to May 31, 2023, orders will be issued separately.

