Decline in AP students applying for TS EAPCET

This is evident from the number of applications received for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (Telangana ) 2024 so far.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 April 2024, 11:10 PM



Hyderabad: The number of students from Andhra Pradesh vying for a seat in the engineering, agriculture or pharmacy courses offered in Telangana has come down.

The number of applications submitted by students from AP this year, so far, has decreased by 11,940 compared to last year.

As for the engineering stream, 48,222 students from the neighbouring State have registered so far as against a total of 51,461 the last time. Similarly, 12,142 AP students applied for the A&P stream test compared to 20,743 in 2023.