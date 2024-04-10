Demand up for engineering stream

Number of applications for TS EAPCET-2024 swells by 46,000

By Yuvraj Akula Published Date - 10 April 2024, 10:50 PM

Applications for admissions into agriculture and pharmacy courses saw a drop in the numbers by nearly 17,000. — File Photo

Hyderabad: As a lucrative career, engineering seems to be on a path of resurgence in the State, with a sharp rise in the number of students seeking admission in various branches of the course. This year’s engineering stream of the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy (TS EAPCET) 2024 has witnessed a steep surge in the number of applications, with almost 46,000 more candidates so far applying when compared to the last year.

As against a total of 2,05,351 applications last year, the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU)-Hyderabad received 2,51,539 till the last count on Wednesday for the engineering stream.

This notable uptick in the number of applications speaks volumes about the students’ preference when it comes to their undergraduate education in the State. The registrations are expected to go up further as the application process with a late fee is underway.

On the other hand, the TS EAPCET which is also held for admissions to agriculture and pharmacy courses saw a drop in the number of applications by nearly 17,000. So far, 98,372 students applied for the A&P stream compared to 1,15,332 in the last year. The number of registrations for the TS EAPCET has risen by over 29,000 from 3,20,683 to 3,49,911.

The test will be conducted in 16 cities in Telangana. Except for Hyderabad III and Hyderabad IV zones, the capacity of centres in the remaining cities has reached the threshold level.