Dedicated study, mock tests key to Group I exam

By Yuvraj Akula Published: Published Date - 11:30 PM, Tue - 10 May 22

Hyderabad: K Aloke Kumar is heading the Telangana State Backward Classes Employability, Skill Development & Training Centre, also known as BC Study Circles, which has produced several all-India and State services officers since its inception. In a chat with ‘Telangana Today’, Aloke Kumar explains about the preparation strategy for Group-I, selection of books, time management, importance of taking mock tests and more.

On preparation strategy

The Group-I recruitment notification has been issued after a gap of one decade. Candidates who just started their preparation have to bear in mind that they have to compete with some aspirants who have been preparing for the last 10 years. Candidates should never prepare for the examination worrying about the result, as winning and losing are part of life.

As only two months are left for the preliminary test, the aspirants who just kick-started their preparation must complete the entire syllabus at least once and revise twice before the test. Those who have been preparing for a long time should set aside one month for revision of the entire syllabus.

On selection of books

Several candidates make the mistake of selecting several books which leads to a lot of confusion and ultimately they will not be able to complete any author’s book. Only one or two books, especially those published by Telugu Akademi and NCERT, have to be chosen, apart from one reference book from any one publication. Multiple choice question books that provide answers and explanations should be purchased. In order to ascertain possible questions and question patterns, candidates must go through previous years’ question papers.

On mock tests

Taking a mock test is a litmus test as it ascertains a candidate’s preparation levels for the actual exam. Most of the aspirants avoid mock tests with a fear of failing in it. Candidates should take as many mock tests as possible 15 days prior to the actual exam, as this will help better their preparation.

On time management

Preparing a detailed schedule and following it is a must. The exam does not mean that aspirants must study round the clock. The preparation plan should also include hobbies. Meditation will help aspirants enhance their memorisation ability and they must also do Yoga to stay fit.

How did you crack the Group-I exam?

I cracked both the Group-I and II recruitment exams simultaneously in 1997. I made it to the Group-I main exam in 1992 but could not reach the interview. I analysed and rectified my mistakes and prepared accordingly for two to three years for the Group-I notification issued in 1995, which I not just cracked but also secured 42nd rank out of 180 posts.

Tips for Civil Services aspirants appearing for Group-I

After completion of Civil Services exams, the Civil Services aspirants wishing to appear for the Group-I should focus on Telangana culture, history, heritage, economy, geography and government schemes.

Coaching in BC Study Circles

Presently, 60 candidates are being coached for the Civil Services. Similarly, coaching for Group-I, SI and Police Constable jobs has commenced for 1,200 candidates with 100 each in 12 Study Circles in the State. Training for another batch of 1,200 each for Group-I, SI and police Constable is also commencing this week.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .