Deep Fake Videos Case: Italy PM Ms. Meloni to appear in court in July | Italy News

Italian Prime Minister Ms. Meloni is set to appear in court on July 2nd regarding deepfake videos, created by a man and his father, and facing defamation charges.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 23 March 2024, 10:35 AM

