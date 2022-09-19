Deepak, Anvith hog limelight at Leo Tennis Tournament

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:46 PM, Mon - 19 September 22

(Winners and runners-up with their trophies at the Leo Tennis Academy) G Deepak Reddy and Anvith Chamarthi bagged top honours in the U-10 and U-12 mixed events respectively of the Leo Tennis Tournament

Hyderabad: G Deepak Reddy and Anvith Chamarthi bagged top honours in the U-10 and U-12 mixed events respectively of the Leo Tennis Tournament held at the Leo Tennis Academy, Legala sports, Lingampally, Hyderabad on Sunday.

Deepak defeated Anvith 5-3 in the U-10 final to clinch the title. Later in the U-12 summit clash, Anvith downed Purvith 4-4, 10-8.

Results:

U-10: Mixed event: G Deepak Reddy bt Anvith Chamarthi 5-3;

U-12: Mixed event: Anvith Chamarthi bt Purvith 4-4, 10-8;

U-14: Boys singles: Parth Palod bt E Venkat Aswanth 5-3;

U-16: Boys (Round robin format): Winner: S Sanjay, Runner-up: E Venkat Aswanth;

U-18: Boys (Round robin format): Winner: Ommi Murali Krishna, Runner-up: S Sanjay;

Men’s singles: Winner: Pramod Yadav bt Runner-up: Darsh Agarwal 7-5;

Men’s Doubles: (Round robin format): Winner: Lalu Yadav, Mukesh Yadav, Runners-up: Sachin, Deepak;

30 Corporate men’s singles (Round robin format): Winner: Shaik Kadhar Basha, Runner-up: G Ananda Reddy;

30 corporate Men’s Doubles (Round Robin Format): Winners: Sohan, Raghu Kotrike, Runners-up: Aman Kumar, Shaik Kadhar Basha.