TS’ Rashmikaa upsets sixth seed

By Telangana Today Published Date - 4 June 2024, 10:14 PM

Hyderabad: Hyderabad tennis player Shrivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty recorded an upset victory over sixth-seed Han Shi of China in the first round of the ITF Women World Tennis Tour W35 ($25000) tennis tournament in Daegu, South Korea on Tuesday.

Results:

First round:

Shrivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty (IND) bt Han Shi (CHN) (6) 6-3, 6-4.