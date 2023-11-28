| Deepak Chahar Replaces Mukesh Kumar For The Third T20i Against Australia

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:37 PM, Tue - 28 November 23

File Photo; Source-Twitter

Hyderabad: Ahead of India’s third T20I against Australia, the pace sensation Mukesh Kumar surprised everyone by requesting leave from the BCCI. The reason? His impending nuptials! Mukesh, eager to tie the knot, sought permission to revel in the joyous celebrations surrounding his marriage.

Acknowledging the request of Mukesh’s request, the Board of Control in India swiftly granted him leave.

In his absence, the selectors didn’t leave the team short-handed. The BCCI called upon another pacer, Deepak Chahar, to fill in the void for the remainder of the series against Australia.

However, he will join the squad for the 4th T20I in Raipur.