DEET alerts for job seekers

Job seekers who wish to apply for the below jobs should download, register and create a profile on DEET application.

Company: Pastures Management Services

Position: Marketing Executives

Experience: 0-1 year

Location: Bengaluru

Qualification: Any Degree

Salary:Rs 10,000 – Rs 15,000

Contact: 8919434524, 9581146690

Company: Marisol Info Solutions Pvt Ltd

Position: Receptionist

Experience: 0-1 year

Location: Madhapur

Qualification: Any Degree

Salary: Rs 10,000 – Rs 15,000

Contact: 9390888586

Company: Tendercuts

Position: Butchers

Experience: 1 to 3 years

Location: Kokapet, Kondapur, Kukatpally, Manikonda, Pragathi Nagar

Salary: Rs 12,000 to Rs 17,000 +incentives

Qualification: Not Required

Contact: 7386908352, 9010521405

Company: Tendercuts

Position: Cashiers

Experience: Fresher or experience of 6 months

Location: Kokapet, Kondapur, Manikonda

Salary: Rs 10,000

Qualification: SSC or Inter

Contact: 7386908352, 9010521405

Company: Avsar HR Services

Position: Store Manager

Experience: 1-2 years

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: Any Degree

Salary: Rs 23,000 – Rs 25,000

Need candidates who have experience in managing retail store employees like Ratnadeep, Spar, Big Basket, Grofers, Udaan, Dunzo, etc. only

Contact Number: 7013838111

Company: OLA Foods

Position: Food Handlers

Experience: Freshers

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: Min SSC/Inter Pass

Salary: Rs 9,200 +ESI +PF +Medical Insurance

Contact Number: 8099412735

Company: Visesh Engineering & Construction

Position: HVAC technician

Experience: 2-3 years

Location: Hyderabad

Salary: As per company norms

Qualification: BTech Mechanical

Should have 2 wheeler

Contact: 7995006921

Company: Fretus Folks India Pvt Ltd.

Position: Delivery Boys

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: Not Required

Should have license

Salary: Rs 11,000

Contact: 9137681501 / 7045818212

Company: Yashaswi Group

Position: Quality Officer and Production

Location: Sangareddy.

Education: B.Sc

Salary: As per experience.

Only Males, immediate joining

Contact: 9160234678

Company: Crop One Staffing Solutions Pvt Ltd

Designation:- Tele-caller

Languages: who can speak English / Telugu and Hindi

Qualification: 10+2 or Any Graduate

Location: Hyderabad

Salary :- Rs 10,500 to Rs 20,000

Age limit : Up to 35

Positions: 100

Contact: 9110305704

Company: TalentPro India

Position: Loading supervisors

Qualification: Any Degree

System work only

Salary : Depends on the experience

Location: Kothagudem

Contact: 9059385888.

Company: Hotel N7 Elite

Position: FNB Captains (Male)

Experience: 0-1 years

Location: Karmanghat, Hyderabad

Salary: negotiable

Free Food and Accommodation

Contact: 9030361185

Company: Spandana India

Position: Sales Executives

Experience: 0-1 years

Location: Hyderabad

Salary: As per company norms

Qualification: Any Graduate

Contact: 9675225522

Company: Kurakulas Info Media Pvt Ltd

Position: Telemarketing Executive

Experience: 0-3 Years into Banking Sector

Location: Hyderabad

Salary: 8,000 – 20,000/ Month

Qualification: Any Graduate

Contact: 9966980011

Company: LifeStyle International

Position: Customer Support Associate

Experience: 0-3 Years

Location: Hyderabad

Salary: Rs 12,000 – Rs 18,000

Qualification: Inter, Degree

Contact: 9032227630

Company: Sumas Corporation

Position: Bench Sales Recruiter

Experience: 0-3 years

Location: Punjagutta, Hyderabad

Salary: Rs 12,000

Qualification: Any Degree

Contact: 8309671809

