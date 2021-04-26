DEET alerts for job seekers

Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET), an initiative of the Government of Telangana, where you could instantly apply for jobs, receive job alerts, government job alerts, walk-in interview alerts, recruitment drives, and more career advice every day. Workruit & DEET has more than 4,00,000+ active vacancies available today. DEET is operated and powered by Workruit (www.workruit.com).
Company: Pastures Management Services
Position: Marketing Executives
Experience: 0-1 year
Location: Bengaluru
Qualification: Any Degree
Salary:Rs 10,000 – Rs 15,000
Contact: 8919434524, 9581146690
Company: Marisol Info Solutions Pvt Ltd
Position: Receptionist
Experience: 0-1 year
Location: Madhapur
Qualification: Any Degree
Salary: Rs 10,000 – Rs 15,000
Contact: 9390888586
Company: Tendercuts
Position: Butchers
Experience: 1 to 3 years
Location: Kokapet, Kondapur, Kukatpally, Manikonda, Pragathi Nagar
Salary: Rs 12,000 to Rs 17,000 +incentives
Qualification: Not Required
Contact: 7386908352, 9010521405
Company: Tendercuts
Position: Cashiers
Experience: Fresher or experience of 6 months
Location: Kokapet, Kondapur, Manikonda
Salary: Rs 10,000
Qualification: SSC or Inter
Contact: 7386908352, 9010521405
Company: Avsar HR Services
Position: Store Manager
Experience: 1-2 years
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: Any Degree
Salary: Rs 23,000 – Rs 25,000
Need candidates who have experience in managing retail store employees like Ratnadeep, Spar, Big Basket, Grofers, Udaan, Dunzo, etc. only
Contact Number: 7013838111
Company: OLA Foods
Position: Food Handlers
Experience: Freshers
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: Min SSC/Inter Pass
Salary: Rs 9,200 +ESI +PF +Medical Insurance
Contact Number: 8099412735
Company: Visesh Engineering & Construction
Position: HVAC technician
Experience: 2-3 years
Location: Hyderabad
Salary: As per company norms
Qualification: BTech Mechanical
Should have 2 wheeler
Contact: 7995006921
Company: Fretus Folks India Pvt Ltd.
Position: Delivery Boys
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: Not Required
Should have license
Salary: Rs 11,000
Contact: 9137681501 / 7045818212
Company: Yashaswi Group
Position: Quality Officer and Production
Location: Sangareddy.
Education: B.Sc
Salary: As per experience.
Only Males, immediate joining
Contact: 9160234678
Company: Crop One Staffing Solutions Pvt Ltd
Designation:- Tele-caller
Languages: who can speak English / Telugu and Hindi
Qualification: 10+2 or Any Graduate
Location: Hyderabad
Salary :- Rs 10,500 to Rs 20,000
Age limit : Up to 35
Positions: 100
Contact: 9110305704
Company: TalentPro India
Position: Loading supervisors
Qualification: Any Degree
System work only
Salary : Depends on the experience
Location: Kothagudem
Contact: 9059385888.
Company: Hotel N7 Elite
Position: FNB Captains (Male)
Experience: 0-1 years
Location: Karmanghat, Hyderabad
Salary: negotiable
Free Food and Accommodation
Contact: 9030361185
Company: Spandana India
Position: Sales Executives
Experience: 0-1 years
Location: Hyderabad
Salary: As per company norms
Qualification: Any Graduate
Contact: 9675225522
Company: Kurakulas Info Media Pvt Ltd
Position: Telemarketing Executive
Experience: 0-3 Years into Banking Sector
Location: Hyderabad
Salary: 8,000 – 20,000/ Month
Qualification: Any Graduate
Contact: 9966980011
Company: LifeStyle International
Position: Customer Support Associate
Experience: 0-3 Years
Location: Hyderabad
Salary: Rs 12,000 – Rs 18,000
Qualification: Inter, Degree
Contact: 9032227630
Company: Sumas Corporation
Position: Bench Sales Recruiter
Experience: 0-3 years
Location: Punjagutta, Hyderabad
Salary: Rs 12,000
Qualification: Any Degree
Contact: 8309671809
For any queries (or) details Contact Us at
Phone: 8688519317, Email: help@tsdeet.com, Website: www.tsdeet.com
Phone: 8639217011, Email: info@workruit.com, Website: www.workruit.com
